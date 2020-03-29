 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen girl shot through door of West Rogers Park apartment

She was inside an apartment when a gunshot fired from an argument outside hit her in the arm, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A teen girl was shot in the arm March 28, 2020, in West Rogers Park.
A 16-year-old girl in a West Rogers Park apartment was injured Saturday when someone fired gunshots outside.

She was inside the apartment about 11:35 p.m. when she heard two women arguing outside, Chicago police said. Someone fired a gun during the argument and a bullet flew through the door and hit the girl in the arm.

She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said. The women arguing were last seen getting into a black Chevrolet Malibu.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

