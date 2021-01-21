 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

4 shot Wednesday in Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was shot about 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of West Pershing Road.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Four people were shot Jan. 20, 2021, in Chicago.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Four people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 25-year-old man shot in Bridgeport on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of South Lituanica Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck on the right side of his buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side. About 11:20 p.m., he was standing outside in the 200 block of West Pershing Road, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck twice in his lower legs and once in his buttocks. The boy was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown because the boy was uncooperative with officers.

A man was shot in Garfield Park on the West Side. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. in the 500 block of North Central Park Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the shoulder and thigh, police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 27-year-old man was shot during a domestic dispute in Roseland on the Far South Side. He was in a home about 4:40 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Union Avenue when the dispute broke out and someone shot the man in the lower right leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday citywide.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Renewed calls for safer roads after cyclist fatally struck at busy intersection off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Broderick Ade Hogue was a member of the Half Acre Cycling team and a talented graphic designer who had done work for companies like Target, Nike, RCA, Mercedes-Benz and Aldi.

By Emmanuel Camarillo

9 killed, 40 others — including 4-year-old boy— wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend

Two of the fatal shootings occurred about 10 minutes apart in University Village and Bronzeville early Sunday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: I can’t shake image of my wife and the man she cheated with

After her husband’s infidelity, she had a revenge fling with someone younger and, presumably, more energetic.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘I canceled my plan of attending my dream school:’ 2021 grads hit harder by pandemic than those before them

Nationally, 62% of 2021 graduates stayed the course of what they originally planned to do after high school, compared to 74% of 2020 graduates, according to a survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center.

By Clare Spaulding

‘Violet’: Olivia Munn shows her vulnerable side as a success convinced she’s a failure

The savvy exec has a lot on her mind, and we see and hear it all in the emotionally impactful drama.

By Richard Roeper

More workers find a four-day workweek is within reach

The pandemic started a revolution in attitudes and more employers are considering how to help workers avoid burnout.

By David Roeder