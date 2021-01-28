 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 vehicles set on fire on the Northwest Side

It is not known if the fires are related.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three vehicles were set on fire on the Northwest Side.
Firefighters extinguished three vehicle fires — including two investigated as arsons— overnight on the Northwest Side.

About 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a red 2003 Nissan Maxima that was on fire in the 3400 block of West Beach Avenue, Chicago police said. The owner’s home surveillance footage showed a male wearing a gray coat and black jeans break the driver-side window and throw an object that was lit on fire inside the car.

About 1:50 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a second fire in the 3300 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, police said. The owner of a Toyota 4Runner showed officers surveillance footage that showed a male get out of a black Ford Fusion and throw a lit object on the hood of his SUV before fleeing.

Minutes later, a third vehicle fire was reported in the 3500 block of North Keeler Avenue, police said. About 2:05 a.m., a blue 2016 Chevy Cruz was found in the 3500 block of North Keeler Avenue, with a fire that started from the front end of the car, police said. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Also Wednesday, crews extinguished a fire at a vacant house on the South Side.

Police did not say if the fires are related.

