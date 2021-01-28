 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 displaced in Gresham fire

No injuries were reported.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago firefighter on the scene of house fire in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.
Two people were displaced in a house fire Jan. 28, 2021, in the 7900 block of South Normal Avenue.
Sun-Times file photo

Two people were displaced in a house fire Thursday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., officers found a vacant house on fire in the 7900 block of South Normal Avenue, Chicago police said. Adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, and one of the neighboring homes’ roof was damaged due to the fire reaching over.

Two people from the neighboring home were displaced, police said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Chicago Fire Department.

Crews also responded to three car fires overnight on the Northwest Side. Authorities didn’t say if they were connected.

