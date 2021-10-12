17-year-old critically wounded in South Shore shooting

A 17-year-old was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in South Shore on the Far South Side.

The teen was walking down the street about 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

No one was in custody.

A basketball hoop could be seen in the middle of the alley where the scene was.

Hours earlier, a 14-year-old student and security guard were shot outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville.