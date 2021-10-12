 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

17-year-old critically wounded in South Shore shooting

The teen was walking down the street about 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue when he was shot in the chest, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police investigate after a teen was shot Tuesday night on the Far South Side.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in South Shore on the Far South Side.

The teen was walking down the street about 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

No one was in custody.

A basketball hoop could be seen in the middle of the alley where the scene was.

Hours earlier, a 14-year-old student and security guard were shot outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Sky guard Allie Quigley’s WNBA journey is one of resilience

Between 2008 and 2011, Quigley was cut five times by four teams. In the first four seasons of her career, she played in 34 games for a total of 200 minutes.

By Annie Costabile

Departing watchdog sounds alarm — again — about CFD response times

Departing Inspector General Joe Ferguson says the Chicago Fire Department still hasn’t implemented changes he first recommended years ago that would allow it to accurately measure emergency response times.

By Fran Spielman

White Sox bow out of postseason with resounding thud

Astros outscored White Sox by 19 runs in three ALDS series victories

By Daryl Van Schouwen

‘SNL’ star Cecily Strong to fill Lily Tomlin’s shoes in off-Broadway show

The former Chicago improviser takes on the multiple roles of Tomlin’s comedy ‘The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.’

By Darel Jevens

As a fighter for the environment moves up and on, Pritzker must make sure there’s no sliding backward

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District’s emerging identity as a force against climate change could be eroded with Debra Shore’s exit.

By CST Editorial Board

Final farewell? Carlos Rodon flashes vintage stuff in what could be last White Sox start

Carlos Rodon’s two first-inning strikeouts in the White Sox’ 10-1 Game 4 were the memorable moments in what could have been his final start in Chicago.

By Russell Dorsey