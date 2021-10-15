Man charged in FBG Duck murder ordered detained

A federal judge ordered the detention Friday of one of five alleged members of the O-Block street gang accused in a racketeering indictment of last year’s broad-daylight Gold Coast murder of rapper FBG Duck, which a prosecutor said is “on video.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien said Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 30, purchased the vehicle used as the “lead car” in the Aug. 4, 2020, murder one week earlier. That vehicle was then returned to the dealership in the suburbs less than an hour after the deadly shooting, he said.

FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was shot to death in the first block of East Oak Street as shoppers milled about. Julian said the rapper was shot “at least 38 times,” and two other people were also wounded.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Julian said Offerd’s car was returned to the dealership, about a 50-minute drive away, around 5:30 p.m.

Julian also said the car was seen on police pod cameras and license plate readers.

An indictment unsealed this week charged Offerd and four others with murder in aid of racketeering. Offerd’s co-defendants are Charles “C Murda” Liggins, 30; Kenneth “Kenny” Roberson, 28; Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, 22; and Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 22.

Offerd, Liggins, Thomas and Smart were arrested early Wednesday morning. Attorneys for Liggins, Thomas and Smart have said they’d likely seek their clients’ release at a later time. Roberson was already in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections.

If convicted of the murder charge, the men face a minimum of life in prison and a potential death sentence. They are also charged with assaulting the two unnamed victims as well as firearm offenses.

John Somerville, Offerd’s defense attorney, argued during Friday’s detention hearing that prosecutors had offered “no evidence” that Offerd was involved in the crime.

“Mr. Offerd bought a car,” Somerville said. “Some unknown person was in his car. Some unknown person may have driven downtown.”

But U.S. Magistrate Judge David Weisman, who ordered Offerd detained, noted that a grand jury had already found probable cause to charge Offerd and the others in an indictment.

Julian also told the judge it appeared Offerd had lied to court personnel about his residence and employment status.

Police have said FBG Duck made “derogatory statements toward deceased members of the Black Disciples” on social media, a possible motive for his fatal shooting in the heart of the luxury shopping district on Oak Street.

FBG Duck associated with a faction of the Gangster Disciples street gang called Jaro City, which was based near 62nd Street and Vernon Avenue in West Woodlawn, police said at the time. But on social media, he identified himself as a member of the Gangster Disciples faction called STL/EBT, which is in the same area and mostly friendly with Jaro City.

Police also said last year there was a “high threat level” in an ongoing conflict between those Gangster Disciples and the O-Block faction of the Black Disciples from the Parkway Gardens apartments near 63rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Odee Perry, a member of a Black Disciples faction in Parkway Gardens, was shot to death in 2011, and the faction was dubbed O-Block in his honor. Perry’s killing sparked a series of retaliatory shootings — including the 2014 murder of Gakirah Barnes, who police say was a female gang assassin for a Gangster Disciples faction in the neighborhood.

FBG Duck was also affiliated with the Fly Boy Gang, a group of rappers.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times story in 2017, his brother Jermaine Robinson was a rapper who went by FBG Brick. He and a friend, Stanley Mack, were shot to death in Woodlawn in July 2017.