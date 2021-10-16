 clock menu more-arrow no yes
16-year-old among 6 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

The teen was critically wounded Friday night in Humboldt Park.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 16-year-old was among six wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
  • The teen boy was sitting inside a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck in the face and was taken to Humboldt Park Health Hospital in critical condition, police said.
  • About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old was inside a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Palmer Street when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in in serious condition, police said.

Four others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

A 16-year-old girl was among two people killed, and six other people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

