16-year-old girl among 2 killed, 6 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

A 16-year-old girl was among two people killed, and six other people were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

The teen was among a group of people about 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk Street when someone inside a black sedan opened fire, striking her multiple times throughout the body, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

About an hour earlier, a man was fatally shot while standing on a sidewalk in Bronzeville on the South Side. The 47-year-old was in the 4200 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone in a white sedan fired shots, police said. He was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A 59-year-old man was in a vehicle traveling southbound in the 5500 block of South Elizabeth Street when he was shot in the left arm and chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

At least five others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago Thursday.

Ten people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago Wednesday.