3 killed, 26 others wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago

Three people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

A 31-year-old man died Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. He was in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when he was shot several times about 10:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Hours later, a woman was killed in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side. Police say the 35-year-old woman was at a party in the 3700 block of South Wood Street when she was shot in the face after her boyfriend’s gun accidentally went off about 10:40 a.m. She was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old man was shot to death in West Garfield Park. Police said they found Kevin Powell lying on the ground in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street about 3:15 a.m. Powell suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in Chatham on the South Side. The group was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, police said. Two people were shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A male was listed in critical condition and a female was stabilized. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the arm and a man, also 50, was struck in the ankle. Another man, 43, was shot in the shoulder. They were all stabilized at the same hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side. He was walking in the 6600 block of South King Drive when someone in a car pulled up and fired about 11:55 a.m. He was stabilized at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Two teens were shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night in Dunning on the Northwest Side. A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man had contacted a man, 29, about buying a gaming console that was posted online, police said. The three met about 10:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue. After the 29-year-old handed over the gaming console, one of the teens grabbed it and walked toward a parked car without paying, police said. The man went after him and saw another person sitting in the car with a gun. The 29-year-old pulled out his own gun and fired, according to police. The 15-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Community First Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

At least 18 others were wounded across the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend in Chicago, 24 people were shot, four fatally,