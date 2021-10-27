Man extradited from Arizona facing charges in fatal shooting in Canaryville

A man extradited from Arizona is facing charges in a fatal shooting in Canaryville last April, according to Chicago police.

William Lariat, 30, was in a dark-colored SUV when he fired at Ryan Jackson, 29, in the 4600 block of South Normal Avenue about 3 a.m. on April 27, police said. Jackson was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Lariat was taken into custody about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport after being extradited from Arizona, police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and was due in bond court Wednesday.