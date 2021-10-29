 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Boy, 15, charged with fatally shooting 14-year-old boy and wounding two other young teens in Morgan Park

William Pemberton, 14, was standing on a sidewalk with a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy when someone walked up and opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police work the scene after three teens were wounded in a shooting Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Morgan Park.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with killing a 14-year-old boy and wounding two other young teens in Morgan Park last month.

The 15-year-old is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the Sept. 29 shooting in the 11000 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said.

William Pemberton, 14, was standing on a sidewalk about 7 p.m. with a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy when someone walked up and opened fire, police said.

Pemberton was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and the boy was struck in the leg, police said. Both were taken to a hospital in good condition.

The 15-year-old was arrested Thursday in Morgan Park. He was expected to appear in juvenile court Friday.

