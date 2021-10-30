 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 teens among 11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday

A 15-year-old boy was in serious condition after being shot in the head while traveling in Chicago Lawn.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was found shot to death October 29, 2021 in Washington Heights.
Three teens were among 11 wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
Sun-Times file

  • A 15-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The teen was a passenger in a car traveling in the 3200 block of West 63rd Street about 12:05 a.m. when he was shot in the back by someone in a white sedan, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, police said.
  • A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen was near the street about 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
  • Another 16-year-old was shot about five hours later waiting for a friend on the Near West Side. The teen was standing outside waiting for a friend about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Western Avenue when someone in the back seat of a black Kia fired shots, police said. He was struck in the thigh and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and at least nine others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

