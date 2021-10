A Chicago police officer was struck by a car on the Near North Side early Wednesday.

The officer was getting out of his squad car in the first block of East Erie Street when he was hit by a Toyota Camry about 2:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with an injury to his leg, police said. The driver of the Camry was taken into custody.

The crash appeared to be alcohol-related, police said.