A 13-year old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Near West Side.

The boy was walking outside about 11:55 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Wolcott Avenue when two males came out of a gangway and fired shots, Chicagi police said.

He was struck in the leg and abdomen and was taken to Comer’s Children Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.