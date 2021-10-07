 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Police share photos of gunmen on motorcycle wanted in Logan Square shooting

The pair opened fire from a motorcycle as they rode next to another vehicle shortly after midnight Sept. 5 in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police say.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police say these men shot someone Sept. 5 in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Logan Square.
Chicago police

Chicago police released photos of two men wanted for shooting a man in September in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The pair opened fire from a motorcycle as they rode next to another vehicle shortly after midnight Sept. 5 in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police said.

A 22-year-old man in the rear seat of the car was shot in the back of his head, police said. He was listed in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

