Man shot and critically wounded shortly after another was fatally shot in Logan Square

The incidents occurred about 20 minutes apart.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot and critically wounded shortly after another was fatally shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
Sun-times file photo

A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning shortly after another was fatally shot Saturday night in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

A 22-year-old man was in the rear seat of a vehicle in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two unidentified motor cycle riders rode alongside of the vehicle and began shooting at the vehicle before fleeing, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the back of the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of early Sunday morning.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was fatally shot about two miles away.

Police responded to calls of a person shot about 11:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Central Park Avenue and found a 41-year-old man laying in between two parked cars with two gunshot wounds to the chest, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later died, police said.

