Suspect in custody after allegedly fatally stabbing woman in hotel room in Greater Grand Crossing: police

The 31-year-old was stabbed following an argument with a man around 2:05 a.m. in a hotel room in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

A woman was fatally stabbed after an argument in a hotel room early Friday morning in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side, authorities said.

The 31-year-old was stabbed in the chest following an argument with a man around 2:05 a.m. in a hotel room in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The suspect was still on the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody with charges pending.

Twenty-eight others have been killed in Greater Grand Crossing so far this year, matching the amount of homicides the community had for the entirety of 2020, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

