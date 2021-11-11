 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with murder in West Garfield Park shooting

Isaiah Hudson was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who shot and killed 39-year-old Anthony Monden.

By Sun-Times Wire
Isaiah Hudson was charged with murder in September 1, 2021 shooting.
Isaiah Hudson was charged with murder in September 1, 2021 shooting.
File photo

A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to a September shooting in West Garfield Park.

Isaiah Hudson was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who shot and killed 39-year-old Anthony Monden, Chicago police said.

On Sept. 1, Monden was allegedly talking to Hudson who shot him in the head about 10:35 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition at the time.

Monden died of his injuries Tuesday, according to police.

Hudson was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal issuance of a warrant, police said.

He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

Isaiah Hudson
Isaiah Hudson
Chicago police

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Javon Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul past Coppin State

Freeman-Liberty finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Blue Demons opened their season with a 97-72 romp over Coppin State Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena.

By Sun-Times wires

Field goal at buzzer lifts Northern Illinois by Ball State

John Richardson kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired and the Huskies defeated the Cardinals 30-29 in a game that saw three lead changes in the final three minutes.

By Sun-Times wires

Chris Stapleton wins big at CMA Awards; Luke Combs is entertainer of the year

Stapleton won song of the year and single of the year for "Starting Over" and took album of the year for his record of the same name.

By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press and Kristin M. Hall | Associated Press

Will Smith book tour arrives in Chicago; actor talks domestic abuse, fatherhood and longing for approval

Smith was joined by co-author Mark Manson at the Chicago Theatre on Wednesday night, part of a five-city tour in support of his just-released memoir.

By Clare Spaulding

Man found shot to death in South Chicago

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive on the ground in the 2800 block of East 81st Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire