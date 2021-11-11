Man charged with murder in West Garfield Park shooting

A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to a September shooting in West Garfield Park.

Isaiah Hudson was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who shot and killed 39-year-old Anthony Monden, Chicago police said.

On Sept. 1, Monden was allegedly talking to Hudson who shot him in the head about 10:35 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition at the time.

Monden died of his injuries Tuesday, according to police.

Hudson was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal issuance of a warrant, police said.

He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.