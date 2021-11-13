 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

A woman was shot and critically wounded Friday night while driving in Fifth City on the West Side.

A man was shot death November 8, 2021 in Humboldt Park.
Three people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.
Three people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

  • A woman was shot and critically wounded Friday night while driving in Fifth City on the West Side. The 20-year-old was driving about 11:35 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when she was shot in the head, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said.
  • About an hour earlier, another woman, 38, was standing outside in the 4400 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when she was shot in the abdomen, police said. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, before being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.
  • A 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 5:25 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Juneway Terrace when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in good condition, police said.

One person was killed and a 1-year-old boy and two teens were among 11 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

