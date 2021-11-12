1 killed, 1-year-old boy, 2 teens among 11 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

One person was killed and a 1-year-old boy and two teens were among 11 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

The fatal shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in Pullman when an 18-year-old man was shot on the left side of his body by someone attempting to carjack him in the 900 block of East 98th Street, Chicago police said. The shooter then fled the scene in the teen’s silver equinox, police said. The teen was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Less than an hour earlier, a 1-year-old boy was grazed in the head and two adults were critically wounded outside a Shell Gas station around 1:25 p.m. in the 7400 block of South State Street, police said. The 1-year-old inside a car was grazed in his head, police said. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. Inside another car, two men were shot in the chest, police said. The men, 18 and 28, went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were listed in critical condition.

Two teens were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The boys, 15 and 17, were in a car about 10:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when they were wounded by gunfire, police said. The older boy was struck in the leg, and the younger one grazed in his leg, police said. Both were taken to Norwegian Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

At least six others were wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday.

Five people were shot, two fatally Wednesday in Chicago.