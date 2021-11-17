4 people wounded in drive-by shooting outside West Loop restaurant

Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday outside a restaurant in the West Loop.

The group was standing outside Alhambra Palace in the 1200 block of West Randolph Street when a black Jeep Cherokee drove past and someone inside opened fire about 12:45 a.m., Chicago police said. The Jeep fled east on Randolph Street.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. A woman, believed to be in her early twenties, was also struck in the knee and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the left leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. Another 30-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody.