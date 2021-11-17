Pair charged with killing armored truck guard then fatally shooting accomplices in ‘murderous spree’ on South Side

Two men have been charged with killing an armored truck guard and critically injuring another before allegedly fatally shooting two accomplices in a “murderous spree” throughout the South Side on Monday morning.

Antwon Montgomery, 19, and Deandre Jennings, 21, both face one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery in the attack on the armored truck guards, Chicago police announced Wednesday.

The men were also charged with two counts each of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two of their accomplices about an hour later in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

At 10:20 a.m. Monday, the guards were loading an ATM at a Bank of America branch in the 200 block of West 83rd Street when four people approached in a vehicle and three men — including Montgomery and Jennings — exited, allegedly demanded cash and opened fire, police said.

LaShonda Hearts, a 47-year-old guard, was struck six times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The other guard, a 46-year-old man, was shot twice and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police and fire officials said.

“This brazen attack occurred in the daylight hours as part of a murderous spree,” Chicago police Supt. David Brown said in a news conference Wednesday.

Following the attack, the pair drove to a strip mall in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue and one of the men allegedly robbed a Boost Mobile, police said. The men then fled the scene, police said.

Montgomery also faces one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint over his alleged role in this incident, police said.

About 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the scene of a traffic crash and shots fired in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and found the men’s car had struck several parked vehicles and a tree. Two occupants — the driver and front-seat passenger — had been fatally shot, police said. Brown said these two men were accomplices in the attack on the armored truck.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. One man was identified as Naiqwon Harper, 21, of Englewood.

Inside the crashed vehicle were several cell phones from the Boost Mobile store which was robbed earlier, police said.

Later that afternoon, a SWAT team was called to the same block for people barricaded in a building, police said.

Several people of interest were taken into custody, and Montgomery and Jennings were charged, police said. Officers later obtained a search warrant for the building and recovered several handguns and a long rifle, police said.