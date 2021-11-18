 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man, 60, killed in one of two shootings on I-55 Thursday morning

Inbound traffic was still being diverted during the morning rush near Damen Avenue after the man was shot and killed on a the ramp to the northbound Kennedy, Illinois State Police said.

By David Struett Updated
Sun-Times file photo

A 60-year-old man was killed and another man injured in separate shootings Thursday morning on Interstate 55 near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and on a ramp to the Kennedy Expressway.

Inbound traffic was still being diverted during the morning rush near Damen Avenue after the 60-year-old was shot and killed on a the ramp to the northbound Kennedy, Illinois State Police said.

The man was shot around 5:40 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the Stevenson and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Walter Schroeder. His name hasn’t been released.

A little over two hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on the inbound lanes of the Stevenson near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m., state police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, Schroeder said. State police said he was expected to survive.

State police did not say if they believed the shootings were connected.

The state police asked anyone with information on the shootings to call (847) 294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Shootings on Chicago-area expressways has been rising over the last year, with year-to-date shootings in late September more than double what they were a year earlier.

State police have said they would increase overnight patrols in Chicago by diverting troopers from other areas in the state.

“We have not previously confronted the concentrated levels of gun violence we have faced in 2020 and 2021,” state police director Brendan F. Kelly said in late September while announcing the increased patrols.

Officials announced earlier this year that state police would be getting $12.5 million to install high-definition cameras to help investigate and deter expressway shootings.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bears predictions: Week 11 vs. Ravens

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday against the Ravens:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, and 3 more

“Go & Show:” An ale going to the birds, firearm deer, “Illumination,” sandhill cranes, lunar eclipse, owl prowl

Marsh Hawk Red Ale release to help northern harriers, "Illumination" opening at the Morton Arboretum, Illinois’ first firearm deer season Friday through Sunday, sandhill cranes at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, a lunar eclipse viewing and an owl prowl are in "Go & Show."

By Dale Bowman

Thanksgiving to-do list: What to do and when for a stress-free meal

If you’re like so many for whom planning means suddenly realizing Thanksgiving is only a week away, read on.

By USA TODAY Network

9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A man was shot to death while driving in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Blackhawks won’t rush top prospect Lukas Reichel, despite prolific AHL start

Reichel, with six goals and three assists through 10 AHL games, headlines the list of NHL-relevant players on the Rockford IceHogs this season.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: My child’s father often yells at me and our 5-year-old

Woman considers leaving the man, but she loves him and considers his bad temper an offshoot of his teenage brain injury.

By Abigail Van Buren