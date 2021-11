A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man was sitting in the passenger seat of a car about 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Pershing Road when he was shot by someone in a light-colored Toyota Camry, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

There was no one in custody.