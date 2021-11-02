 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man faces murder charges in Canaryville fatal shooting

Frederick Smith was arrested hours after he allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Anthony Douglas in the 4600 block of South Emerald Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
Frederick Smith was charged with fatally shooting man November 1, 2021 in Canaryville.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting Monday in Canaryville on the South Side.

Frederick Smith was arrested hours after he allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Anthony Douglas in the 4600 block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police said.

About 7 p.m., Douglas was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Smith, 37, was taken into custody about 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West 47th Street and was charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

He is expected in bond court Wednesday.

