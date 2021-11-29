2 shot and wounded driving in Ravenswood

Two people were shot and wounded Monday morning while driving in Ravenswood.

A 29-year-old man and a woman, 28, were driving in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue about 12:05 a.m. when they were both struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot three times in the torso, while the woman was shot in her hip, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody.