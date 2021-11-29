Gunfire enters Saint Anthony Hospital from people shooting from cars outside; no one hurt

No one was hurt after gunfire entered the windows of Saint Anthony Hospital Monday morning on the Lower West Side.

The gunfire came from people shooting from inside cars outside the hospital around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 19th Street, Chicago police said.

Police said there was an altercation and that bullets entered the hospital’s third- and forth-floor windows.

No one was hurt and no arrests were made, police said.

Saint Anthony Hospital President Guy A. Medaglia said the shooting happened in Douglass Park, across the street from the hospital.

“It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide,” Medaglia said in a statement.

There have been at least two other shootings outside nearby Stroger and Mount Sinai hospitals in recent months.

In late September, a paramedic was grazed by a bullet while working on a gunshot victim in the emergency department at Stroger Hospital.

In July, bullets entered the windows of Mount Sinai Hospital after a gunman opened fire outside. No one was injured.