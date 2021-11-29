 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Gunfire enters Saint Anthony Hospital from people shooting from cars outside; no one hurt

There have been at least two other shootings outside nearby Stroger and Mount Sinai hospitals in recent months.

By David Struett
St. Anthony Hospital
St. Anthony Hospital
Google Maps

No one was hurt after gunfire entered the windows of Saint Anthony Hospital Monday morning on the Lower West Side.

The gunfire came from people shooting from inside cars outside the hospital around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 19th Street, Chicago police said.

Police said there was an altercation and that bullets entered the hospital’s third- and forth-floor windows.

No one was hurt and no arrests were made, police said.

Saint Anthony Hospital President Guy A. Medaglia said the shooting happened in Douglass Park, across the street from the hospital.

“It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide,” Medaglia said in a statement.

There have been at least two other shootings outside nearby Stroger and Mount Sinai hospitals in recent months.

In late September, a paramedic was grazed by a bullet while working on a gunshot victim in the emergency department at Stroger Hospital.

In July, bullets entered the windows of Mount Sinai Hospital after a gunman opened fire outside. No one was injured.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

High school basketball schedule for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

The full schedule for this week.

By Jack Gleason

Previewing the Chicago Elite Classic

A look at this weekend’s major high school basketball shootout.

By Joe Henricksen

3 shot dead, 26 wounded in Chicago over weekend

The largest concentration of shootings this weekend were split among three police districts on the Southwest, West and Northwest sides.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man found shot to death under viaduct in Avalon Park

Jeremiah McIntosh, 33, was discovered with several gunshot wounds Saturday evening in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire

1 dead, child among 3 injured in fire near Midway Airport

Chicago Fire officials responded to a basement fire about Monday morning in the 5700 block of West 64th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago-area theaters offer eclectic mix of shows for the holiday season

Offerings include annual favorites and world premieres, comedy and opera and everything in between.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times