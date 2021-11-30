9 shot Monday in Chicago

Nine people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 20-year-old man who was wounded in a shooting in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The man was on the corner about 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 31st Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck on the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen was walking about 12:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 46th Street, when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and legs.

Minutes prior, two people were shot and wounded while driving in Ravenswood. A 29-year-old man and a woman, 28, were driving in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue about 12:05 a.m. when they were both struck by gunfire, police said. The man was shot three times in the torso, while the woman was shot in her hip. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in serious condition. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, twenty-six others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.