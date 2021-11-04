Hammond police officer shoots person in northwest Indiana

A person was shot by a Hammond police officer early Thursday in northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near Orchard Drive and Rhode Island Avenue, according to Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg.

The officer was not injured and the wounded person’s condition was stabilized, he said.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting and were expected to release more information later Thursday.

The officer who fired shots was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, Kellogg said.