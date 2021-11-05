 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago man charged with murder of pregnant woman dumped in Lake Michigan

Robert Drummond, 21, of Kenwood, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Yarianna Wheeler, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man shot by St. Charles police on April 26, 2018, pleaded guilty to pointing a BB gun at officers after making a false 911 call. Adobe Stock Photo

A Chicago man is accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old pregnant woman who was found in Lake Michigan over the summer.

Robert Drummond, 21, of Kenwood, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Yarianna Wheeler, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Wheeler was spotted by a fisherman Aug. 15 three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor. She was six months pregnant. An autopsy found she had been stabbed several times before being dumped in the water.

Surveillance video shows Yarianna Wheeler before she went missing and was later found dead in Lake Michigan.
Surveillance video shows Yarianna Wheeler before she went missing and was later found dead in Lake Michigan.
Lake County sheriff’s office

After she was identified, investigators searched Wheeler’s home in Chicago for evidence and worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to track water currents in an effort to narrow down where she might have entered the water, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives identified Drummond as a person of interest and determined he had met with Wheeler near Oakwood Beach. It appears the two were in some sort of relationship, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials combed the beach and found some of Wheeler’s belongings, designating the site a “likely crime scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

“I am incredibly proud of the tenacious efforts of our detectives throughout this investigation,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said. “Through their hard and diligent work, they quickly identified a person of interest, discovered the likely crime scene, and worked with Chicago Detectives to further the investigation.”

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

After surviving pandemic, Stephanie Izard, Billy Dec plan to expand their food empires

The owners of Girl and the Goat and Sunda said they are confident the local food scene will fully recover after the loyalty of Chicagoans helped them through difficult times.

By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times

Fall back? Illinois COVID-19 cases up nearly 20% as temperatures drop and people head indoors

Cases had been falling for more than a month, but public health experts say more time indoors means more opportunity for the coronavirus to spread.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Planning agency to review South Side church’s senior housing project

The development backed by Trinity United Church of Christ would mark a new phase of an envisioned "model community" called Imani Village.

By David Roeder

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has passing fancy, shooting slump or not

The center knows that his shooting numbers are down, but as long as the team is winning and he’s sharing the ball, it’s just a matter of time before that turns around.

By Joe Cowley

Rookie RT Larry Borom lauded for ‘very good’ first start

"There was zero hesitation from him," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said.

By Patrick Finley

The Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu is just another ‘Chicago kid’ defying the odds

Picked in the second round out of Illinois, Dosunmu was joining a deep backcourt and looking like he would be getting minutes in the G-League. Eights games in, however, he’s doing all he can to be another Chicago basketball player bringing that fearless attitude to the court, and going off-script the entire way.

By Joe Cowley