1 in custody after man and woman found shot in Bronzeville

Two people were discovered shot about 1:50 a.m. in the 500 block of East 47th Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Rogers Park.
A man and woman were found shot Nov. 7 on the South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

A person was in custody after two people were found shot Sunday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.

A 22-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were discovered shot about 1:50 a.m. in the 500 block of East 47th Street, Chicago police said. One of them was found inside a storefront where there was a gathering, while the other was found outside, police said.

The man was shot in the legs, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the woman self-transported to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. Both were in fair condition, officials said.

A male suspect was placed into custody near the scene and was taken to Area One for further questioning.

Earlier Sunday morning, a man was killed and a woman wounded in an establishment less than a half mile away.

The two were in the 4600 block of South King Drive about 12:20 a.m. when gunfire erupted after an argument between the man and a group of males, Chicago police said. The argument started after someone stepped on the woman’s shoes, according to preliminary information.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the neck, arm and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he died to his injuries, police said.

The woman, 27, was shot in the chin and was taken to the same hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

