SWAT standoff ends peacefully after about 7 hours in North Austin

SWAT officers took the man to Saints Mary’s and Elizabeth Medical Center for a mental evaluation after he left the building, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot dead Nov. 5, 2021, in Chatham.
A SWAT standoff ended peacefully at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning on the Northwest Side.
Sun-Times file

A SWAT standoff ended peacefully after about seven hours Monday morning in North Austin on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening in the 1200 block of North Cicero Avenue after witnesses said they saw a man on the roof of a residential building, Chicago police said.

Responding officers observed the man inside a building, and he came out about 1:10 a.m. Monday morning, police said.

He was taken to Saints Mary’s and Elizabeth Medical Center for a mental evaluation, police said.

No injuries were reported and a weapon wasn’t recovered at the scene, police said.

There are no charges pending.

