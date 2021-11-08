Man dies weeks after West Side shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting in September on the West Side has died.

Mario Garduno, 28, was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m. Sunday at Burbank Rehabilitation Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Sept. 15, Garduno was shot about 3:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was dropped off at Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to his face.

An autopsy found he died of complications from his gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.