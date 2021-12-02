Police search for suspect in Lincoln Square fatal shooting

Chicago police are seeking to identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in Lincoln Square.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a male who was seen fire a handgun in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue, where 59-year-old Rae Park was shot to death about 7 a.m., Chicago police said.

Park was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston and pronounced dead, police said.

In a video, the male suspect was seen get out of light-colored 4-door car with a gun and fire shots, police said.

He was seen wearing a dark hoodie with a light colored logo, dark pants and white gym shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.