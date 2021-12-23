 clock menu more-arrow no yes
5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

A person was critically wounded in the 100 block of West 35th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
Five people were shot December 23, 2021 in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

Five people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

  • A person was wounded at the 35th Street Red Line stop around 3:20 p.m. He was riding a northbound train and he got off at the station in the 100 block of West 35th Street, police said. A person who was on the same train approached the man on the platform, pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the victim in the neck, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
  • A 41-year-old man was shot in a drive-by in South Shore around 1:50 p.m. He was driving in the 1400 block of East 75th Street when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the thigh and drove to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
  • A 27-year-old woman was shot in Austin on the West Side around 10 p.m. She was walking to her car in the 5600 block of West Wabansia Avenue when a gunman approached and fired, police said. She was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Community First Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

At least two other people were hurt in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Eight people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

