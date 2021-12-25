 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 11-year-old boy among 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

The fatal attack happened in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 27-year-old man was shot to death December 13, 2021 in Greater Grand Crossing.
One person was killed and a boy among eight others wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and an 11-year-old boy among seven others wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

  • A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 3 p.m., he was in an alley in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Arlin Hardia by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
  • In nonfatal attacks, A person was in custody after an 11-year-old boy was among two people shot inside an apartment in Jefferson Park. About 11:35 p.m., the boy and a 25-year-old man were inside a second floor apartment in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue when a known male opened fire, striking both of them in the right leg, police said. They were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were both in good condition, police said.
  • A person was wounded in a shooting on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side. Troopers responded to the shooting about 11:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 115th Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police. One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Five others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago Friday.

One person was killed and three teens among 11 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

