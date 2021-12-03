2 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

Two people were killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Roseland on the Far South Side. About 8:05 p.m., he was outside in the 300 block of West 107th Street, when he was shot in the face and chest, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by Thursday in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side. About 9:55 p.m., he was driving west on 35th Street, when someone in a passing dark-colored sedan fired shots at him in the 1700 block of West 35th Street, police said. He was struck multiple times in the head and body, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

In nonfatal attacks, two men, 33 and 60, were in the backyard of a residence about 7:05 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The older man was struck in the abdomen, and the younger man in the back, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were in critical condition, police said.

About half an hour later, a man, 37, was driving in the 4700 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when someone in a dark-colored Dodge Challanger opened fire, police said. He was driven by his girlfriend to Mount Sinai, where he was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

A couple of hours later, a 19-year-old woman was driving in the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, striking her in the side of the head, police said. She was taken to Christ, where she was in good condition, police said.

Earlier in the day, a man was standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel when he suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said. He was taking to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.