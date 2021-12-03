Two men shot near Garfield Red Line station

Two men were shot near the Garfield CTA Red Line stop Friday afternoon on the South Side.

Authorities responded to the shooting about 12:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.

Trains were running but not stopping at the station as police continued to investigate, according to an alert from the CTA.

On Wednesday, a CTA train operator was hospitalized after two teenagers beat him while a train was stalled near the Garfield station.