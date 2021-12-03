 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Two men shot near Garfield Red Line station

On Wednesday, a CTA train operator was hospitalized after two teenagers beat him while a train was stalled near the Garfield station.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield Red Line station Dec. 3, 2021.
Google Maps

Two men were shot near the Garfield CTA Red Line stop Friday afternoon on the South Side.

Authorities responded to the shooting about 12:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.

Trains were running but not stopping at the station as police continued to investigate, according to an alert from the CTA.

On Wednesday, a CTA train operator was hospitalized after two teenagers beat him while a train was stalled near the Garfield station.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bulls guard Alex Caruso’s one-man show is playing well in Midwest

There was recognition for what he did in Los Angeles, but that was a tough town for his act to truly be appreciated. That’s not the case for the Bulls, where Caruso is impacting games and winning with his defense.

By Joe Cowley

Jelani Day’s mother wants FBI to take charge of investigation into her son’s death

Carmen Day stood with national civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Jesse Jackson Friday at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in calling for making the investigation a "priority."

By Stefano Esposito

AJ Casey, Young open the season with sky-high expectations

It’s entirely possible that the best team in the state hasn’t played a game yet.

By Michael O'Brien

Whopper’s anniversary celebrated with 37-cents throwback deal Friday, Saturday

To redeem the "birthday bash" deal, you need to be a member of the new Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program.

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY

Ranking the top 10 conferences in the area

The pecking order of the top area conferences generally always starts in the city, especially once the Public League formed its power conferences several years back.

By Joe Henricksen

Boy, 16, charged with the murder of 14-year-old boy in Back of the Yards

The teen is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Louis Corngo in the 1800 block of West 46th Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire