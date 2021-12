A woman was shot in the leg at a hotel in Westmont Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the Oakbrook Hilton in the 3500 block of Midwest Road around 8 p.m. and began administering first aid to the woman, police said.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was stabilized.

“No offender has been identified at this time,” the town said in a release.