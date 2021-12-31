 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Bradley police officer

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Darius D. Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, and were offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was injured in a shooting Dec. 27, 2021, on I-94. Sun-Times file photo

A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bradley police officer has been arrested.

Darius Sullivan was taken into custody about 9 a.m. Friday, Illinois State Police said. Arrangements are being made to transport him to Kankakee county.

Authorities had issued arrest warrants for Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, and were offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, officials said. Harris is still at large.

Darius Sullivan
Illinois State Police

On Wednesday, Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and her partner responded to a noise complaint about 9:40 p.m. at the Comfort Inn in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50, Bradley police said.

The officers went in the motel and spoke to people inside, who fired on the officers and struck them both, police said.

Rittmanic, 49, and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, were rushed to hospitals in critical condition and Rittmanic later died, police said. Bailey remained in critical condition at a hospital.

Rittmanic had lived in Kankakee and joined the Bradley Police Department in 2007. She previously spent seven years as a deputy with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

Marlene Rittmanic
Bradley Police Department

Rittmanic’s niece said her aunt had worked for years to reach the rank of sergeant and was five years from retirement.

“The crazy thing is they’d probably have to kick her out, she loved her job so much,” Johnson said. “She wasn’t that type of person that wanted to pull you over to give you a ticket, unless she felt it was absolutely the only thing she had to do, but she wasn’t that kind of cop.

“She always aimed to be a cop to make a difference,” Ashlee Johnson said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Pet insurance can help keep costs for your furbaby in check

Pet insurance won’t reimburse you for every penny you spend at the vet, but it can help prevent you from being slapped with an expensive bill.

By NerdWallet

Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from the York tournament.

By Michael O'Brien

Chicago native Tonya Pinkins dramatizes local history in Emmett Till series

‘Women of the Movement’ on ABC caps a busy time for the Tony winner, who directed her first film, ‘Red Pill,’ and narrated a docuseries about missing Black women in Chicago.

By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times

Feds should waive interest Illinois owes on unemployment insurance

Since September when the waiver ended, Illinois has racked up $20 million in interest fees owed to the federal government.

By Letters to the Editor

Championship New Year’s Resolutions

There’s no guarantee this team will look the same in 2022. Before any changes are made, the 2021 WNBA champions shared their New Year’s resolutions with us.

By Annie Costabile

Pritzker asks hospitals to postpone many surgeries as state braces for massive influx of COVID-19 patients

Hospitals are already treating the most coronavirus patients they’ve seen in more than a year, with nearly 5,700 beds occupied as of Wednesday night.

By Mitchell Armentrout