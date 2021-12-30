 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bradley police officer killed, another critically wounded while responding to call at motel

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, Darius D. Sullivan, 25.

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

A Bradley police officer was killed and another critically wounded while responding to a call at a motel Wednesday night.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect, Darius D. Sullivan, 25, and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Darius D. Sullivan
Bradley Police Department

The two officers were called to the Comfort Inn in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50 around 9:40 p.m. because dogs were barking in a car in the parking lot, according to Bradley Police Chief Donald W. Barber.

They went to the motel room where the owner of the car was believed to be and began talking to the people inside, Barber said. “During conversation, the officers were attacked by the subjects occupying the room [and] both officers were shot,” he said.

The officers were taken to hospitals in critical condition and one of them, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, later died, Barber said.

Rittmanic’s body was transported early Thursday in a police procession from the Riverside Medical Center to the Kankakee County morgue, and officials later lowered the flag at Bradley Village Hall to half-staff.

“This is a very sad and tragic day for the Bradley village family,” said Bradley Mayor Mike Watson. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family members of all involved.”

The motel is located at the edge of the Northfield Square Mall off Interstate 57, about 60 miles south of Chicago.

In addition to Sullivan, Barber said authorities are looking for another person of interest but did not elaborate. He asked that anyone with information contact the Illinois State Pplice at (815) 698-2315 or the Kankakee County Crime Stoppers at 93-CRIME.

The shooting came hours after a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while responding to a motorist assist call on a highway near Mill Shoals in southeastern Illinois.

Wayne County sheriff’s deputy Sean Riley responded to the call around 5 a.m. Wednesday. He was found dead by a second officer who arrived at the scene later. The deputy’s squad car was found abandoned on Interstate 64, police said.

Authorities arrested a Kentucky man suspected in that attack and a carjacking in Missouri.

Associated Press contributed to this report

