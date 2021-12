A woman was accidentally shot Monday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 32, was with a group of people about 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gun accidentally discharged, striking her in the right side of the chest, Chicago police said. The group had left the area by the time officers arrived.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police said.

No one was in custody.