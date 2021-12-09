 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 8 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

The fatal attack occurred in the 4300 block of West Flournoy Street in Lawndale.

By Sun-Times Wire
Nine people were shot, one fatally, December 8, 2021 in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

  • A 39-year-old man was shot to death around 8:30 p.m. in Lawndale on the West Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Flournoy Street when someone fired at him, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. His name hasn’t been released.
  • A 61-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside a home in Rogers Park around 3 p.m. The woman was was shot in the arm and thigh in the 1300 block of West Pratt Boulevard, police said. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, according to police.
  • A 22-year-old woman was robbed and shot around 9:50 p.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood. She was walking to her car behind a store in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee when someone fired a shot and took her phone, police said. She was hit in the arm and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.
  • Late Wednesday, a 27-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. The man was standing in an alley in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone fired shots about 11:10 p.m., police said. He was struck in both legs and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

At least five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Six people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

