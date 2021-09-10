 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Argument over debt led to Near West Side double shooting that left 1 dead: Prosecutors

Tevell Ford, 30, is accused of shooting the two men around 3 a.m. Aug. 1 near his home in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

By Matthew Hendrickson

One man was killed and another was wounded following an argument over a financial debt last month on the Near West Side, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.

Surveillance cameras recorded Tevell Ford on Aug. 1 arguing with 30-year-old Antonio Holmes about money Holmes owed him before Ford pulled a gun from his pants and opened fire as the two men stood about a car’s length apart in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, prosecutors said.

Holmes ran around the car after he was initially shot, but collapsed in the street. A 36-year-old man, who was standing nearby, tried to intervene but was shot in the chest by Ford, prosecutors said.

Tevell Ford arrest photo
Tevell Ford
Chicago police

Ford then walked to where Holmes was lying in the street and allegedly shot him several more times at close range. Holmes, who was struck in the chest, shoulder and abdomen, was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Following the shootings, Ford got into a car he arrived in and drove off, prosecutors said. That car was later captured by tollway cameras as Ford’s girlfriend drove him to Madison, Wisconsin, where he later was arrested on a warrant, prosecutors said.

Ford has previous drug and weapons convictions, prosecutors said.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Ford held without bail Friday for murder and attempted murder.

Ford has four children, including a newborn, who he supports by working for a catering company, an assistant public defender said.

He is expected back in court Sept. 21.

