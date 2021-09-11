 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 shot in Humboldt Park

They were in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when someone opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot September 11, 2021 in Humboldt Park.
Getty file photo

A woman and two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

They were in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, 29, was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

A A 32-year-old man was struck in the back and was also taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition, police said. Another man, 53, was shot in the hand and was transported to Humboldt Park Health Hospital. His condition wasn’t known.

