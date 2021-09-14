 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man fatally shot in Fernwood on Far South Side

A friend told police he was inside a home when he heard a shot and ran out to find the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police investigate a homicide about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018 in the 9100 block of South Ellis Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
A 29-year-old man was fatally shot Sept.14, 2021, in Fernwood.
Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

Brandon Gray, 29, was attacked about 12:45 a.m. while with two other people in the 200 block of West 107th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A friend told police he was inside a home when he heard the shot and ran out to find him with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

