Man fatally shot in Fernwood on Far South Side

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.
Brandon Gray, 29, was attacked about 12:45 a.m. while with two other people in the 200 block of West 107th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A friend told police he was inside a home when he heard the shot and ran out to find him with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.