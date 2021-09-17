 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

15-year-old boy critically wounded in Irving Park shooting

The teen was riding in a vehicle about 12:45 a.m. when someone from the sidewalk opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Rogers Park.
A 15-year-old was critically wounded in a shooting on the Northwest Side Friday morning.
Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen was riding in a vehicle about 12:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Irving Park when someone from the sidewalk opened fire, striking him in the right leg, Chicago police said.

He was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital, and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of Friday morning.

A few hours earlier, another teen boy was shot and wounded on the Far South Side.

About 6:50 p.m., the 16-year-old was in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street, when he was shot in the thigh, Chicago police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he is in good condition.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

2 shot about half mile apart outside in Archer Heights

About an hour after a 26-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Damen Avenue, another man, 29, was shot while walking outside in the 1800 block of South Laflin Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man shot and wounded on Lake Shore Drive

About 12:30 a.m., a man, 20, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 2400 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone inside a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

1 killed, 1 wounded in unrelated shootings a block apart in South Loop

The shootings occurred in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of South Canal Street about an hour apart, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood to get contract extension

The new deal will keep Underwood through the 2026-27 season. The deal is pending approval at a UI Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 23.

By Sun-Times wires

Horoscope for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Man fatally shot in Englewood: police

About 9:15 p.m., he was walking with a large group of people in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, when someone approached them on foot and fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire