15-year-old boy critically wounded in Irving Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen was riding in a vehicle about 12:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Irving Park when someone from the sidewalk opened fire, striking him in the right leg, Chicago police said.

He was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital, and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of Friday morning.

A few hours earlier, another teen boy was shot and wounded on the Far South Side.

About 6:50 p.m., the 16-year-old was in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street, when he was shot in the thigh, Chicago police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he is in good condition.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning.