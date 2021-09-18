 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 shot after male was denied access to bar in Gold Coast

A 46-year-old was grazed about 11:35 p.m. after a male who was denied access to a bar returned to the 300 block of West Erie Street and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot Friday night on the Near North Side after a male was denied access to a bar.
One person was shot after a man was denied access to a bar in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

A 46-year-old was grazed in his arm about 11:35 p.m. after a male who was denied access to a bar returned to the 300 block of West Erie Street in a black sedan and opened fire on security and staff, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was good condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered, authorities said. The male attempted to flee, but was placed into custody by police with charges pending.

Less than 24 hours earlier, three people were found shot less than a mile away in the 1200 block of North Clark Street.

A 23-year-old was shot in his abdomen and a 26-year-old in the left arm and right leg, police said. Another man, age unknown, was shot in the right leg, police said.

All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

