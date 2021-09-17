 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 found shot on Near North Side

The three men were found by police with gunshot wounds about 2:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street, police said.

Three people were found shot and wounded Friday on the Near North Side.
The three men were found by police with gunshot wounds about 2:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old was shot in his abdomen, a 26-year-old in his left arm and right leg, police said. Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot in his right leg, police said.

All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of early Friday morning.

