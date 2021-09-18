At least 5 killed over span of 4 hours in citywide fatal shootings

At least five people were killed over the span of four hours Saturday morning in citywide shootings.

The five killed between midnight and 4 a.m. has already made Saturday Chicago’s deadliest day in shootings since Sept. 10, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

Two people were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two men, 29 and 34, were struck by someone in a passing red vehicle about 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was struck in the eye and hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. The 34-year-old was struck once in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was found fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Police found the 31-year-old on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks about 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of East 121st Place.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

A man was fatally shot during an argument in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was arguing with a woman about 2:40 a.m. when a man approached and opened fire in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street, striking him in the chest, arm and hip, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he later died, police said.

A man was fatally shot in a drive-by on the Near North Side.

The 33-year-old was standing next to his vehicle about 3:50 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Street when someone inside a blue SUV opened fire, police said.

He was struck once in the chest, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

No names have been released yet, and no one from any of the attacks was in custody.